MatForce to conduct ‘Dump the Drugs’ event Jan. 15 in Lake Montezuma
MatForce is playing host to a “Dump the Drugs” event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, 5250 E. Zuni Way, in Lake Montezuma, about 50 miles east of Prescott.
The event, conducted in conjunction with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) and the Beaver Creek Community Action Team, is designed for you to safely and easily dispose of your unused and expired prescriptions and/or over-the-counter medications.
Expired or unused meds should not be flushed down your toilet, as they wind up in our lakes, rivers and groundwater. Clean out your medicine cabinet by bringing your expired or unused meds to the event for proper disposal, but keep your meds in their original containers.
If you can’t make it to the Dump the Drugs event, you can safely dispose of meds at 14 other locations in Yavapai County. For more information, visit bit.ly/3mWSqr4.
—The Daily Courier
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Chino Valley Police shoot, kill armed suspect after attacks, robbery in Paulden
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- Editorial cartoon (2): Jan. 3, 2022
- YCSO names victim in fatal shooting Dec. 27 at Ponderosa Park in south Prescott
- Need2Know: Heights Church tentatively plans late January opening at former grocery in Prescott Valley; Prescott’s first Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Willow Creek Road in 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 1, 2022
- Watson Lake level rises dramatically due to Christmas rainfall in Prescott
- Prescott Valley Police seek auto burglary suspect
- Decorated Army Ranger was pedestrian who died Christmas night on Glassford Hill Road
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 7, 2021
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2021
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- U.S. Marshals find 3 children abducted from Paulden grandmother after an 8-day search
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 15, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: