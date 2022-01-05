MatForce to conduct ‘Dump the Drugs’ event Jan. 15 in Lake Montezuma

MatForce is playing host to a “Dump the Drugs” event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, 5250 E. Zuni Way, in Lake Montezuma, about 50 miles east of Prescott.

The event, conducted in conjunction with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) and the Beaver Creek Community Action Team, is designed for you to safely and easily dispose of your unused and expired prescriptions and/or over-the-counter medications.

Expired or unused meds should not be flushed down your toilet, as they wind up in our lakes, rivers and groundwater. Clean out your medicine cabinet by bringing your expired or unused meds to the event for proper disposal, but keep your meds in their original containers.

If you can’t make it to the Dump the Drugs event, you can safely dispose of meds at 14 other locations in Yavapai County. For more information, visit bit.ly/3mWSqr4.

—The Daily Courier