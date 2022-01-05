OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Wed, Jan. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

MatForce to conduct ‘Dump the Drugs’ event Jan. 15 in Lake Montezuma

MatForce. (Courtesy)

MatForce. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 5, 2022 6:59 p.m.

MatForce is playing host to a “Dump the Drugs” event from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 15, at the Beaver Creek Adult Center, 5250 E. Zuni Way, in Lake Montezuma, about 50 miles east of Prescott.

The event, conducted in conjunction with the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) and the Beaver Creek Community Action Team, is designed for you to safely and easily dispose of your unused and expired prescriptions and/or over-the-counter medications.

Expired or unused meds should not be flushed down your toilet, as they wind up in our lakes, rivers and groundwater. Clean out your medicine cabinet by bringing your expired or unused meds to the event for proper disposal, but keep your meds in their original containers.

If you can’t make it to the Dump the Drugs event, you can safely dispose of meds at 14 other locations in Yavapai County. For more information, visit bit.ly/3mWSqr4.

—The Daily Courier

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries