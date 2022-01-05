Adoption Spotlight: Adam
Originally Published: January 5, 2022 6:48 p.m.
These are AZ’s children: Adam is a thoughtful, respectful boy who loves fantasy-action movies like “Lord of the Rings” and “Star Wars.” He enjoys being outside, riding his bike and playing flag football – and he would love to learn karate. Get to know Adam and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
