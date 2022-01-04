Obituary: Susan Christine Faulkner
Susan Christine Faulkner passed away December 21, 2021, age 59.
Susan was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Lucille Dorothy Faulkner of Carlsbad, California.
Susan was preceded in death by her father Morris and by her loving devoted brother, William Faulkner. Susan was a graduate of the Arizona school for the blind and deaf.
Susan has resided in Prescott, AZ for many years, working with YEI Industries. Susan participated in the Special Olympics and had a love for singing, bowling, and bell ringing with the Lutheran Church.
Her bright and cheerful personality will be missed by the Sequoia House and her church. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers for their love and care. Friends of Susan are encouraged to contact her mother Dorothy Faulkner. At this time, no services are planned. Susan will be laid to rest beside her brother in Oceanside, California.
Information provided by the family.
