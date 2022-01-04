Obituary: Sharon Jarrell

Sharon is survived by son, Chad Harmeson, Sr.; sister, Marilyn Dobbles; sister-in-law, Bonnie Bales; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

She retired from the VA but never quit working. She worked part-time at Safeway, kept busy with her family and her church family, helping anyone in need.

A Memorial was held December 8, 2021 at Fountain of Life Community Church. Pastor Dan Crouch officiated.

