Obituary: Sharon Jarrell
May 7, 1941 — December 1, 2021
Originally Published: January 4, 2022 8:19 p.m.
Sharon is survived by son, Chad Harmeson, Sr.; sister, Marilyn Dobbles; sister-in-law, Bonnie Bales; three grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She retired from the VA but never quit working. She worked part-time at Safeway, kept busy with her family and her church family, helping anyone in need.
A Memorial was held December 8, 2021 at Fountain of Life Community Church. Pastor Dan Crouch officiated.
Affordable Burial and Cremation assisted with the obituary. Information provided by the family.
