Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 04
Obituary: Laurie Jeanette (Clough) Rupp

Laurie Jeanette (Clough) Rupp. (Courtesy)

Laurie Jeanette (Clough) Rupp. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 4, 2022 8:21 p.m.

Laurie Jeanette (Clough) Rupp, 67, passed away peacefully at home in Prescott, Arizona December 25, 2021, surrounded by her loving family including her six children, their spouses, and all nine grandchildren, while listening to her favorite Christmas music.

Laurie was born June 24, 1954, in Bellingham, Washington, and moved to Denver, Colorado with her family at a young age where she spent most of her childhood. She studied Dental Hygiene at Colorado Northwestern Community College, graduating in 1975. This was also where she met the love of her life, Douglas Rupp, and married in 1978 in Genesee Park, CO. Doug and Laurie moved to Prescott in 1983 to raise their six kids and became an integral part of the community. She worked for many years as a dental hygienist for several different dentists in Prescott.

Laurie will be remembered for her incredible kindness, her warm smile, her tender heart, and her thoughtful nature; she loved to talk to people and could easily connect with almost anyone she met. At home, Laurie loved reading her Bible, gardening in her greenhouse, sewing, and caring lovingly for her animals. She had an adventurous spirit and enjoyed learning new things. Laurie delighted in working with youth, and often volunteered to teach Sunday school and participated in a variety of community events in Prescott. She enjoyed traveling; one of her most memorable trips was to Peru with Smile Train where she offered her dental hygiene services to those in need in rural communities. Another trip of a lifetime was in 2007 to visit her beloved extended family in Australia. She will be greatly missed by so many, both near and far. She is survived by her husband Douglas Rupp; her sister Elwyn (Clough) Keyes and brother-in-law Roy Keyes; her children Andrea (Rupp) Ruiz, Melissa (Rupp) Perera, Stephanie (Rupp) Rice, Natalie (Rupp) Baumann, Emily Rupp, and David Rupp; her sons-in-law Daniel Ruiz, Shawn Perera, Matthew Rice, Ryan Baumann, and Patrick “Hunt” Mercier; her grandchildren Sophia Ruiz, Giana Ruiz, Emery Ruiz, Adley Ruiz, Lia Perera, Kai Perera, Ethan Rice, Miles Baumann, Wesley Baumann, plus many extended family members in Australia. Laurie was preceded in death by her parents Vernon and Dulcie (Brown) Clough and brother Dale Clough.

In remembrance of Laurie’s life, the family asks that any donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, one of Laurie’s favorite charities. www.stjude.org

A Memorial Service will be held 11:00 am Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Heritage Memory Mortuary, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, Arizona. Please visit www.heritagemortuary.com to sign Laurie’s online guest. Services entrusted to Heritage Memory Mortuary.

Information provided by Heritage Memory Mortuary.

