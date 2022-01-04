Obituary: Katashia (Tashia) Medley Irvine

Katashia (Tashia) Medley Irvine, age 59 of Prescott, Arizona lost her fight with cancer December 31, 2021. She was born in Durant, Oklahoma September 27, 1962, and was loved by all who met her. She is survived by her husband John Irvine; children Hannah Irvine and Hunter Irvine; by her parents Bill and Kay Medley along with her brother and sister-in-law Toby and Ann Medley; plus 13 nieces and nephews; plus four grand nieces and nephews.

A Memorial will be held at the Sacred Heart Catholic School Gym, 131 N. Summit Ave., Prescott, AZ, Saturday, January 8, 2022, with visitation at 12:00 noon and the Memorial at 1:00 pm followed by visitation. The family requests all attendees to wear a mask, wear bright colorful clothing (all shades of purple was her favorite color), and be ready to celebrate a life well lived by a loving and caring soul.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Sacred Heart School at 150 Fleury St., Prescott, AZ, 86301. Please write “In memory of Tashia Irvine” in the memo line.

Information provided by Hampton Funeral Home.