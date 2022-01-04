Obituary: Gunhild Edith Albrechtsen
Gunhild Edith Albrechtsen, age 89, born April 3, 1932 to Gunner and Hilda Anderson on a small family farm in Vaxjo, Sverge, Sweden, passed away November 28, 2021.
Gunhild was a tall, gorgeous, smart, tough, exceptionally kind and sweet human being.
She married my Dad Albert Earnest in 1966 and came to America to meet my brother and I and become part of our family. Her family in Sweden loved her dearly and with heavy hearts let her go to the USA with their blessings.
For 55 years she was diligent with all the responsibilities of giving her beautiful life to all of us by sharing her gifts and talents of hospitality and encouragement.
She was a lifetime member of The Scandia Lodge here in the USA. She was also a devout Lutheran so in a very real sense Gunhild Edith Albrechtsen was a Viking Woman and a Christian Woman. She always worked very hard, did the right thing for the right reasons and shared her philosophy of life with the people lucky enough to call her their friend.
She will be remembered with fondness and love always, by all of us who knew and loved her, including her lifetime best friend and sister Lilian; nieces and nephews Katarina, Tobien, Christop and families; stepchildren Eric Albert and Lisa Kaye; her grandchildren Eric James, Christopher, Gabriel, Molly, and Ariel; her nephew Bob, Debbie and Kelly. Funeral and Columbarium Services were held Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at The American Lutheran Church in Prescott, Arizona.
Information provided by Hampton Funeral Home.
