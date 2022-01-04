Obituary: Douglas Robert Fry

Doug (Buff) went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 17, 2021. His family is deeply saddened by the loss of this man who meant so much and touched so many people’s lives.

Doug will be remembered as a highly regarded and well-loved friend and businessman in the Prescott area. He leaves behind his two sons, Mark Douglas Wallace and Benjamin Isaac Fry and daughter, Jennifer Christine Brooks, seven grandchildren (Shiloh, Shelbie, Jason, Shealynn, Rowen, Kai, and Eli), a loving friend, Carol; his best friend, Dawn Fry Murdock; his sister, Anita and a host of loving family and friends.

He joins his parents, Robert and Margaret Fry; his brothers, James Michael and Mostyn; his sister, Sandy and his nephew, Matthew.

Doug’s family and friends will miss his love, joy, and fun-loving personality. His granddaughters will miss their hours long conversations, his nieces will miss the man who made them all feel like Cinderella, his nephews will miss his “Joe Cool” personality and his sincere love and direction in their lives. His grandsons will miss his playful, good natured personality and loving guidance.

Doug made everyone feel like they were family and that every idea they had was the greatest. He encouraged everyone’s dreams and aspirations. He was extremely loving and was not afraid to show you how important you were to him.

Please join his family and friends for a Celebration of Doug’s Life at 2:00 pm, January 9, 2022, at Matt’s Saloon, 112 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, AZ 86303. Appetizers and drinks will be served.

