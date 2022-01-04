OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Tue, Jan. 04
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Douglas Robert Fry
1951 — 2021

Douglas Robert Fry. (Courtesy)

Douglas Robert Fry. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 4, 2022 8:10 p.m.

Doug (Buff) went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, November 17, 2021. His family is deeply saddened by the loss of this man who meant so much and touched so many people’s lives.

Doug will be remembered as a highly regarded and well-loved friend and businessman in the Prescott area. He leaves behind his two sons, Mark Douglas Wallace and Benjamin Isaac Fry and daughter, Jennifer Christine Brooks, seven grandchildren (Shiloh, Shelbie, Jason, Shealynn, Rowen, Kai, and Eli), a loving friend, Carol; his best friend, Dawn Fry Murdock; his sister, Anita and a host of loving family and friends.

He joins his parents, Robert and Margaret Fry; his brothers, James Michael and Mostyn; his sister, Sandy and his nephew, Matthew.

Doug’s family and friends will miss his love, joy, and fun-loving personality. His granddaughters will miss their hours long conversations, his nieces will miss the man who made them all feel like Cinderella, his nephews will miss his “Joe Cool” personality and his sincere love and direction in their lives. His grandsons will miss his playful, good natured personality and loving guidance.

Doug made everyone feel like they were family and that every idea they had was the greatest. He encouraged everyone’s dreams and aspirations. He was extremely loving and was not afraid to show you how important you were to him.

Please join his family and friends for a Celebration of Doug’s Life at 2:00 pm, January 9, 2022, at Matt’s Saloon, 112 S. Montezuma St., Prescott, AZ 86303. Appetizers and drinks will be served.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries