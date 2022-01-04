Obituary: Carolyn Louise Taylor Frederick

Carolyn Louise Taylor Frederick, born April 11, 1944, in Torrance, California passed away December 21, 2021, at the Surprise Health and Rehab Center in Surprise, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her sons Matthew and Paul, and she is survived by her son, Mark; her brother, Bob; her sister, Barbara; and her grandchildren, Becca and Elliot.

Full of love, Carolyn will be missed by all who knew her.

Her Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 8, at the Unity of Prescott Church. All are welcome.

