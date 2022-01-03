Pet of the Week: Nick (United Animal Friends)

Nick has had quite an interesting existence. He somehow ended up living in an outside colony, although he was not feral. Nick was rescued, adopted, and easily fit into his new surroundings. He now faces another huge adjustment, since his guardian recently died.

In spite of all of these obstacles, Nick remains friendly and is a big lover who enjoys attention. This sweet boy is fine with all of the other cats he meets.



Nick is 6 years old and weighs 16 pounds. He is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and is microchipped.

You can begin the adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To learn about Nick, visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.