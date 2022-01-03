Pet of the Week: Nick (United Animal Friends)
Nick has had quite an interesting existence. He somehow ended up living in an outside colony, although he was not feral. Nick was rescued, adopted, and easily fit into his new surroundings. He now faces another huge adjustment, since his guardian recently died.
In spite of all of these obstacles, Nick remains friendly and is a big lover who enjoys attention. This sweet boy is fine with all of the other cats he meets.
Nick is 6 years old and weighs 16 pounds. He is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is neutered and is microchipped.
You can begin the adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To learn about Nick, visit our website or email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- C-A-L Ranch buys former Sam’s Club location, Prescott Valley mayor confirms
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 28, 2021
- YCSO names victim in fatal shooting Dec. 27 at Ponderosa Park in south Prescott
- YCSO responds to fatal shooting in Ponderosa Park
- Need2Know: Heights Church tentatively plans late January opening at former grocery in Prescott Valley; Prescott’s first Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Willow Creek Road in 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 1, 2022
- Prescott Valley Police seek auto burglary suspect
- Watson Lake level rises dramatically due to Christmas rainfall in Prescott
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 4, 2021
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 7, 2021
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 4, 2021
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: