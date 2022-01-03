Pet of the Week: Monkey (Miss Kitty's Cat House

Monkey is an 8-month-old boy. His prior owner was unable to keep him. He’s a beautiful short-haired boy with a long, sleek body and very unique markings.

He is good with other cats, is very playful and affectionate. Monkey is just a happy, sweet cat who will bring much joy to your home in the New Year!

To meet Monkey, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only.



To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.