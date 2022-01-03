Pet of the Week: Atlas (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Atlas, an approximately 8-year-old neutered male Queensland Heeler mix. This boy has certainly won our hearts! He came to the shelter as a stray, and although he can be a bit intimidating while he is in his kennel, once you get this boy outside, all he wants to do is play fetch.
We have learned some new information from a person familiar with Atlas: He used to belong to a ranch hand. He is a good watch dog and will alert when someone is around. He can be protective of his home, so will need to be introduced to new people in the proper way.
Atlas can be vocal. He is house trained but may have an initial accident or two. He is good with cats and most other dogs and loves to play. Atlas is a happy, sweet boy.
If you would like to meet him, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- C-A-L Ranch buys former Sam’s Club location, Prescott Valley mayor confirms
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 28, 2021
- YCSO names victim in fatal shooting Dec. 27 at Ponderosa Park in south Prescott
- YCSO responds to fatal shooting in Ponderosa Park
- Need2Know: Heights Church tentatively plans late January opening at former grocery in Prescott Valley; Prescott’s first Dunkin’ Donuts coming to Willow Creek Road in 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Jan. 1, 2022
- Prescott Valley Police seek auto burglary suspect
- Watson Lake level rises dramatically due to Christmas rainfall in Prescott
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 4, 2021
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 7, 2021
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 4, 2021
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: