Pet of the Week: Atlas (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)

Meet Atlas, an approximately 8-year-old neutered male Queensland Heeler mix. This boy has certainly won our hearts! He came to the shelter as a stray, and although he can be a bit intimidating while he is in his kennel, once you get this boy outside, all he wants to do is play fetch.

We have learned some new information from a person familiar with Atlas: He used to belong to a ranch hand. He is a good watch dog and will alert when someone is around. He can be protective of his home, so will need to be introduced to new people in the proper way.

Atlas can be vocal. He is house trained but may have an initial accident or two. He is good with cats and most other dogs and loves to play. Atlas is a happy, sweet boy.

If you would like to meet him, please call the shelter to set up an appointment at 928-636-4223, ext. 7.

Information and photo provided by Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.