Arizona sees over 14,000 new virus cases, most in a year

PHOENIX — Arizona health officials on Monday reported the highest number of new COVID-19 in exactly a year.

The 14,192 new cases were the most ever tallied in a day except for Jan. 3, 2020, when more than 17,000 cases were counted. The state Health Services Department said the new case count was boosted by lower- than-normal reporting on Sunday, when just 701 new cases were reported.

Yavapai County reports 411 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths since Thursday, Dec. 30. The county has tested 117,805 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 36,831 positive cases and 966 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 58 COVID-patients, VVMC reports 20 patients and the VA reports four patients. The county is still experiencing a high transmission of COVID-19, with a 15.9% positivity rate and 216 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ending Dec. 19, 2021.

However, the state said there has been a steep upward trend of cases in Arizona in recent days.

According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in Arizona has risen sharply over the past two weeks from 2,945 new cases per day on Dec. 18 to 5,051 new cases per day on Jan. 1.

The state reported no new deaths on Monday and just one on Sunday, bringing the total number of people who died from the virus in Arizona since the pandemic began in early 2020 to 24,355. Johns Hopkins data shows the rolling average of deaths has declined from 60 per day on Dec. 18 to 53 per day on Jan. 1.

Yavapai County Community Health Services is moving its testing location and is expanding the COVID-19 testing program to offer free testing from 1 to 5:30 p.m. every Tuesday at the Humboldt Unified School District Office, 6411 N Robert Road in Prescott Valley. Testing will no longer be at Glassford Middle School. This new program is intended to be long term.

Masks are required, and YCCHS asks that only those who are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 come to be tested.

YCCHS is currently working on opening another testing site with a location TBD in Prescott shortly. Please check its Facebook page for cancellations due to extreme weather.

YCCHS is also supporting a free testing program being put on by Cottonwood Fire Department at its station located at 199 S. 6th Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. Testing is available through Feb. 1. Testing will be done on a first-come, first-served basis. Drive-thru testing will be set up at the entrance of the parking lot off East Aspen Street and exiting onto S. 6th Street.

YCCHS asks that those being tested wear a mask, and only come to be tested if they are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19.

Everyone can help preserve hospital capacity by:

• Getting a flu shot: azhealth.gov/Flu.

• Masking up, maintaining physical distance, keeping hands washed, staying home if sick and following other prevention steps: azhealth.gov/COVID-19.

• Getting tested if you have symptoms or five to seven days after being exposed to someone who has or who you believe may have COVID-19: azhealth.gov/Testing.

• If you or a loved one contracts COVID-19, looking into monoclonal antibody treatments that can reduce the severity of illness and reduce the chances of hospitalization: azhealth.gov/mAbs.

Those experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu. The ADHS COVID-19 Hotline — (844) 542-8201 (select Option number 8) — offers help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.