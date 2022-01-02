Catch 22— Day 3: Man sought on theft, aggravated DUI charges
It’s Day 3 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Joshua Henry Wilson.
In October of 2016, while staying at a home in the 700 block of Mesa Trail in Cottonwood, Wilson stole $11,000 in cash from the homeowner’s safe and lockbox.
Wilson was convicted of this crime and has since been placed on probation for this charge and an aggravated DUI in the same year. He has violated that probation, and Wilson now has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $30,000 bond.
He is described as a 29-year-old white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 300 block of south Elm Street in Cottonwood.
Anyone providing information leading to Wilson’s arrest could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.
