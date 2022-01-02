OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Jan. 02
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Catch 22— Day 3: Man sought on theft, aggravated DUI charges

Joshua Henry Wilson (YCSO/Courtesy)

Joshua Henry Wilson (YCSO/Courtesy)

Originally Published: January 2, 2022 6 p.m.

It’s Day 3 of Yavapai Silent Witness’ CATCH 22 program. Today law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating fugitive Joshua Henry Wilson.

In October of 2016, while staying at a home in the 700 block of Mesa Trail in Cottonwood, Wilson stole $11,000 in cash from the homeowner’s safe and lockbox.

photo

Wilson has this tattoo on his back. (YCSO/Courtesy)

Wilson was convicted of this crime and has since been placed on probation for this charge and an aggravated DUI in the same year. He has violated that probation, and Wilson now has a nationwide extraditable warrant with a $30,000 bond.

He is described as a 29-year-old white male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the 300 block of south Elm Street in Cottonwood.

Anyone providing information leading to Wilson’s arrest could earn up to a $500 cash reward. To earn the reward, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com. All calls or tips provided to Yavapai Silent Witness will be completely anonymous.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries