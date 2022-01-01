Obituary: Thomas Lawrence (Larry) Leonard
Thomas Lawrence (Larry) Leonard of Dewey, Arizona, beloved husband of Lorry Leonard, father of Toyann Martin, Rusty Burnett, and Rachel Osborne, loving grandfather of Savanah, Sarah, and Andrew and devoted great-grandfather of Talmadge and William, fond brother of Robert Leonard and uncle to Megan, Robert, and Kayla, passed away November 17, 2021.
Internment Ceremony to be held January 14, 2021, at Prescott National Cemetery in Prescott, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in his name to www.garysinisefoundation.org/donate and have donation apply to R.I.S.E.
Arrangements Entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Please visit www.ruffnerwakelin.com to sign the online guestbook and share a memory with the family.
Information provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.
