Obituary: Stephen Ray White

Stephen Ray White went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 24, 2021. He was born the middle child of five on February 20, 1952, to Charles and Mary White in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

Most of his early childhood memories are about playing in his Davy Crocket cap in Oklahoma and later growing up in a little house on Elizabeth Street in Wichita, Kansas with his siblings Juanita, Thomas, John and Deborah. In 1970, Steve was the valedictorian of his senior class at Wichita South High school. His address called “Crossroad of Decision” to his class was prophetic as he first shared the message he would eventually share as a Christian broadcaster - the passion of his faith in Jesus Christ.

After graduating from broadcasting school in June of 1971, Steve enlisted in the United States Air Force where he studied electronics while also working as a DJ at WVMI in Biloxi, Mississippi. From there Steve became a very successful disc jockey at KFDI FM, Kansas’ most popular country radio station. Steve’s love of God and passion for discipleship led Steve to use his knowledge of electronics and his broadcasting talent to launch a successful career in Christian radio as the station manager, morning show host and an engineer behind the scenes. This work gave him the opportunity to tell hundreds of thousands about his faith in Christ. In 1985 Steve earned his undergraduate degree in management from Wayland Baptist University. Shortly afterwards, Steve was ordained as a Southern Baptist minister.

On February 23, 1973, Steve married Mary Ruth Coke. They had four boys; Joshua, Daniel, Joel and Micah. Steve spent his life serving others, both his family as well as the community. In the last several years of his life, he worked tirelessly to build and establish local discipleship groups. He believed strongly in the power of 1:1 discipleship in order help believers become more mature in their faith and ultimately spread the gospel.

He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, sons, siblings and 9 grandchildren.

We will honor and celebrate Steve’s life, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 1:00 pm, with a Memorial Service at Prescott National Cemetery.

Information provided by the family.

