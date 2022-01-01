Obituary: John R. Souers

John R. Souers of Prescott, Arizona passed away of natural causes peacefully at home Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Born in Chicago, Illinois in 1933, he married Lida Fae Calvin in 1956, and had 3 sons, Tim, Doug (passed away 1992) and Greg. Lida was an artist and, she and John started Lida Designs in Prescott in the late 80s. She passed away in 1996.

Then one day he met Liane Blakeley out walking her dog. Lo and behold, love can happen more than once. John and Liane were married in 2003 and have lived happily ever since.

John’s professional life began with the Air Force in 1954. After a 20 year career, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1974.

He then moved to Phoenix where he took a job with the Arizona Bank, then to Sedona as assistant manager, and finally to Prescott to manage Southwest Savings. He retired from banking in the mid-80s.

He was an avid fisherman, golfer, grill master, and a huge fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. He’s survived by his wife Liane, sons Tim (Kim) and Greg (Yvonne), grandchildren Ronni (Mark), Emily Souers and Wyatt Souers, great-grandson Kainan Meister, daughter in law Mitzi Souers, and her daughters Jamie (Dustin) Monson, and Jinger Monson.

While there will be no formal funeral service, John requested that donations be made to the Prescott Sunrise Lion’s Club, PO Box 985, Prescott, AZ 86302, or The Marley House (https://www.nhpco.org/providers/marley-house/).

Information provided by the Souers family, and they’re all very grateful for the excellent guidance and hospice care provided by The Marley House.