Arizona History: Jan. 2-8
Originally Published: January 1, 2022 7:07 p.m.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 26, 2021
- Need2Know: Former Pizza Hut on Iron Springs Road razed for a future Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen; Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley now operated by Oak View Group
- C-A-L Ranch buys former Sam’s Club location, Prescott Valley mayor confirms
- Car collides, goes partially under semi-trailer truck in Prescott Costco parking lot Dec. 29
- 38-year-old man, sentenced to death for 2 murders in Prescott Valley, killed in prison
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 28, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 25, 2021
- YCSO responds to fatal shooting in Ponderosa Park
- YCSO names victim in fatal shooting Dec. 27 at Ponderosa Park in south Prescott
- Prescott Valley Police seek auto burglary suspect
- Phoenix man shot, killed in Chino Valley on Sunday, police report
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 7, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Dec. 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 6, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Dec. 4, 2021
- U.S. Marshals find 3 children abducted from Paulden grandmother after an 8-day search
