For Your Safety: Safe flights begin at the terminal; get through security as soon as possible!

Every terminal has a “street side” and an “air side” — divided by the security gates. (Courier stock photo)

Every terminal has a “street side” and an “air side” — divided by the security gates. (Courier stock photo)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: February 28, 2022 9:02 p.m.

Your first stop at most any airport — domestic or international — will be the “street side” of the terminal. That is where you check in for your flight, dealing with tickets and baggage.

That area is usually a madhouse of humanity as hundreds of passengers attempt to catch their planes.

This scenario comes high on the menu of active shooters and terrorists for obvious reasons. These suggestions can help you stay safe while working through the terminal.

• Every terminal has a “street side” and an “air side” (where the planes are). The two sides are divided by the security gates.

Nearly all bombings/shootings at airports around the world happen on the street side. Why? Simple, the bad guys cannot get their bombs through security to the air side.

I always go through security as quickly as possible to get onto the safer, air side of the terminal.

• Exercise Situational Awareness while on the crowded street side. Watch for suspicious things that may be happening. Lose the distracting cell phones until you reach the air side. Bad guys count on victims being unaware of their surroundings!

• When you reach the air side, find a seat away from the crowd and back from the windows. Breaking glass is dangerous.

• Stay awake and watchful. My wife was sitting at an airport years ago when a scruffy fellow deposited a backpack in a seat next to her and then promptly disappeared. Being a savvy lady, she alerted security and they took over, with their thanks! Backpack bombs can ruin your day.

• After landing, if you’ve “made a new friend” who asks you to help him by carrying something out for him, like a package or case, don’t do it! Is it drugs or something else that may land YOU in jail?

• Please also tie a colored ribbon on your luggage for identification purposes. Don’t display a prominent tag with your name and address on it, especially you ladies!

• Don’t put all of your valuables in one suitcase; use multiple cases or keep them on you if possible.

• Many foreign airports are meccas for pickpockets and other thieves. Have your wallet secured in a buttoned down pocket in front of you.

• When exiting the terminal you will undoubtedly run into a fleet of taxis. See my next column!

I have always thought it strange that they use the term “terminal” associated with flying!

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

