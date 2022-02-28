OFFERS
YCCHS to start posting COVID-19 updates on Wednesdays

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: February 28, 2022 9:19 p.m.

Starting this week, YCCHS will post the COVID-19 update on Wednesdays to align with the ADHS COVID-19 Data Dashboard that will shift to weekly.

COVID-19 data that incudes cases, deaths and hospitalizations can be found on the dashboard located on the YCCHS home page at www.yavapaiaz.gov/chs. The YCCHS dashboard is updated by its epidemiologist Monday through Friday, except for major holidays or unforeseen circumstances.

Please continue to follow COVID-19 safety tips: 1) Getting a COVID-19 vaccine and/or booster, 2) Masking up, maintaining physical distance, keeping hands washed and staying home if sick, 3) Getting tested if you have symptoms five to seven days after being exposed to someone who has or who you believe may have COVID-19.

Yavapai County reports 95 COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths since Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022.

The county has tested 132,172 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 47,425 positive cases and 1,144 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reported 38 COVID patients as of Friday, Feb. 25, VVMC reported 11 patients and the VA reported no patients.

The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 14.2% and 170 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ended Feb. 13, 2022. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu.

The ADHS COVID-19 Hotline, at 844-542-8201 (select option No. 8) offers help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

The YRMC Community COVID Vaccine Walk-In Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Frontier Village Center, Suite 49, 1781 E Highway 69 in Prescott.

The center offers COVID Moderna primary series and booster vaccines to adults 18-plus; there is no appointment necessary.

Visit yrmcvax.org or call 928-708-4556 for more information.

Free drive-through testing is available in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood. Only those who are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 should come to be tested, and anyone at the testing sites should wear a mask. Check the YCCHS Facebook page for cancellations due to extreme weather: www.facebook.com/YCCHS.

Drive-through testing is available at the Pioneer Park Front Parking Lot, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Drive-through testing is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Humboldt Unified School District office, 6411 N. Robert Road, Monday through Friday, Prescott Valley. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Cottonwood is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 300 South Willard St. Currently only the PCR test is available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Camp Verde is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1298 W Finnie Flat Road. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming shortly.

