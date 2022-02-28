Pets of the Week: Cooper and Clooney (Catty Shack)

Cooper and Clooney, born Sept. 14, 2021, both have a beauty mark in the same spot! Cooper’s is silver, of course, like the rest of his coat (silver tux/tabby). Clooney’s is black. These are very sweet, gentle and silly boys, their best home is together (we insist)!

These adorable kittens will go fast, so don’t wait to see these star babies! They are very bonded.

They can be seen at Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott, Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack. 928-778-6951.