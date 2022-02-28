Pet of the Week: Onyx (United Animal Friends)
Onyx is a sweet, mellow 9-year-old who enjoys attention. She had been living with an older person in a quiet home, so that is the type of environment in which she is most relaxed. It takes Onyx a little time to warm up to strangers until she feels comfortable.
Onyx is current on vaccinations, tested negative for FeLV/FIV/Heartworm, is spayed, microchipped and had a recent dental. She was declawed by her previous owner.
If you are interested in adopting Onyx, please fill out the “Matchmaking Questionnaire” online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. Submitting the form does not obligate you to adopt.
Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.
