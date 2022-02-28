Pet of the Week: Nip (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Nip, an approximately 2-year-old male Chihuahua. Nip and his friend, Trip, came to the shelter together and are now looking for their new homes. They are not bonded and do not have to be adopted out together. Nip is an outgoing, playful boy. It takes him a slight minute to warm up to new people, but treats help hurry along the process. He may need a little work on house training and can be picky about his dog friends.
If you would like to meet Nip, please call the shelter to schedule an appointment to meet him! 928-636-4223, ext. 7.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
