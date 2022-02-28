Pet of the Week: Luna (Miss Kitty’s Cat House)

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Tax lien auction process explained by Yavapai County Treasurer’s Office AG’s Office to present fraud, scams March 24 at VFW Post 10227 YCCHS to start posting COVID-19 updates on Wednesdays Man OK after rolling SUV on Highway 89, north of Granite Dells in Prescott PUSD Governing Board to vote on proposed budget, review incentives to all-district employees Is your home protected from wildfires? Upcoming Events: Senior Softball United Way of Yavapai County to host diversity workshop Prescott Valley names Bob Ticer as its new police chief Prescott Valley Public Library adding session to Baby/Toddler Time class

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Luna (Miss Kitty’s Cat House)

Luna is a 5-year-old female DMH golden-cinnamon tabby. (Courtesy)

Luna is a 5-year-old female DMH golden-cinnamon tabby. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 28, 2022 8:59 p.m.

Luna is a beautiful 5-year-old female DMH golden-cinnamon tabby that was found near Miss Kitty’s in early December.

She has been enjoying a foster home since then, where she has warmed up to being a lovely cat. She has a silky coat she loves to have you pet, and always finds time to sit on your lap or cuddle behind your knees under the blanket.

Luna may be at least part American Bobtail, as her tail is only 6-inches long, and has two kinks in it. We don’t know her history, but she is very affectionate.

She may do well with other pets and/or a family, with a gradual introduction. Luna is a real joy to have around!

To meet Lunda, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment.

Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries