Pet of the Week: Luna (Miss Kitty’s Cat House)
Luna is a beautiful 5-year-old female DMH golden-cinnamon tabby that was found near Miss Kitty’s in early December.
She has been enjoying a foster home since then, where she has warmed up to being a lovely cat. She has a silky coat she loves to have you pet, and always finds time to sit on your lap or cuddle behind your knees under the blanket.
Luna may be at least part American Bobtail, as her tail is only 6-inches long, and has two kinks in it. We don’t know her history, but she is very affectionate.
She may do well with other pets and/or a family, with a gradual introduction. Luna is a real joy to have around!
To meet Lunda, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment.
Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page.
Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.
