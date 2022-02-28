Pet of the Week: Cindy (Yavapai Humane Society)

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Tax lien auction process explained by Yavapai County Treasurer’s Office AG’s Office to present fraud, scams March 24 at VFW Post 10227 YCCHS to start posting COVID-19 updates on Wednesdays Man OK after rolling SUV on Highway 89, north of Granite Dells in Prescott PUSD Governing Board to vote on proposed budget, review incentives to all-district employees Is your home protected from wildfires? Upcoming Events: Senior Softball United Way of Yavapai County to host diversity workshop Prescott Valley names Bob Ticer as its new police chief Prescott Valley Public Library adding session to Baby/Toddler Time class

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pet of the Week: Cindy (Yavapai Humane Society)

Cindy is a pitbull mix who’s in need of a forever home. (Courtesy)

Cindy is a pitbull mix who’s in need of a forever home. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 28, 2022 8:45 p.m.

Cindy is a beautiful pitbull mix who’s been at the Yavapai Humane Society since April 2021. She’s a sweet, loveable, friendly and active girl who is ready to go home sweet home with someone who will give her all the love, attention and mental and physical stimulation she needs.

She’s learned how to walk well on a leash, threshhold training and a few commands. She should probably be your only pet and she needs someone who is willing to give her time to adjust and feel comfortable with new people and surroundings. She’s a great cuddle buddy, she loves belly rubs and can’t wait to go for a nice long walk with her special someone!

To learn more about Cindy and all the animals available for adoption, visit yavapaihumane.org. Appointments can be made online or by calling 928-445-2666. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more featured pets available for adoption.

Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries