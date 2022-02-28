Pet of the Week: Cindy (Yavapai Humane Society)
Cindy is a beautiful pitbull mix who’s been at the Yavapai Humane Society since April 2021. She’s a sweet, loveable, friendly and active girl who is ready to go home sweet home with someone who will give her all the love, attention and mental and physical stimulation she needs.
She’s learned how to walk well on a leash, threshhold training and a few commands. She should probably be your only pet and she needs someone who is willing to give her time to adjust and feel comfortable with new people and surroundings. She’s a great cuddle buddy, she loves belly rubs and can’t wait to go for a nice long walk with her special someone!
To learn more about Cindy and all the animals available for adoption, visit yavapaihumane.org. Appointments can be made online or by calling 928-445-2666. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more featured pets available for adoption.
Information and photo provided by the Yavapai Humane Society.
