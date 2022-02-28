Obituary: William Jerry Williams

In the early hours of Feb. 22, 2022, William Jerry Williams arrived home to the eternal refuge that he had been working toward every day of his life for 88 years. Those of us who knew Jerry and say farewell for now, knew in him the purest standard of a father, a brother, an uncle, a grandfather, a great grandfather, a businessman, a philanthropist, an artist, the truest friend… a man of incredible strength and faith who increased everything and everyone around him. Those who now welcome him home, knew in him a husband, a son, a brother… a faithful servant of the Most High. After graduating Prescott High School, where he met his beautiful wife Barbara, Jerry made his business the business of family and community. He and Barbara raised four children - JR, Leah, Shawn, and Kim - and proudly shepherded grandchildren and great grandchildren too numerous to name here. Their business interests grew the community of Prescott, adding to its natural beauty the safety and shelter of neighborhoods, commercial centers, and rehabilitation homes for those in desperate need of a helping hand, grace, and a second chance. Always reverent practitioners of Matthew Chapter 6, much of their service work was, and will remain, anonymous, though their impact is on display in the lives and hearts of men and women far and wide. Jerry’s life taught us “not to fear the terror of the night, nor the arrow that flies by day,” but to step out in faith, with courage, every day… to own the challenges in our community, to carry the burdens of our neighbors, and to care for those in desperate need. Jerry was a man filled with the passion and strength of Christ, with devotion, patriotism, and the heart of a servant-leader. His joyful eyes, wise humor, and gentle, reassuring presence will be missed, but will be paid forward for generations by those fortunate enough to stand within striking distance of his light. “’Because he loves me,’ says the Lord, ‘I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation.’” -Psalm 91 Rather than sending flowers or gifts, we request your donation to the Barbara and Jerry Williams Foundation Nursing Scholarship at https://www.yc.edu/v6/yavapai-college-foundation/ycf-donation-center.html under “Student Scholarships,” or, to Prescott Charities at P.O. Box 10517, Prescott, AZ 86304.



Information provided by the family.