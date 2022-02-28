Obituary: William Jerry Williams

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Tax lien auction process explained by Yavapai County Treasurer’s Office AG’s Office to present fraud, scams March 24 at VFW Post 10227 YCCHS to start posting COVID-19 updates on Wednesdays Man OK after rolling SUV on Highway 89, north of Granite Dells in Prescott PUSD Governing Board to vote on proposed budget, review incentives to all-district employees Is your home protected from wildfires? Upcoming Events: Senior Softball United Way of Yavapai County to host diversity workshop Prescott Valley names Bob Ticer as its new police chief Prescott Valley Public Library adding session to Baby/Toddler Time class

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, March 01
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: William Jerry Williams

William Jerry Williams. (Courtesy)

William Jerry Williams. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 28, 2022 9:14 p.m.

In the early hours of Feb. 22, 2022, William Jerry Williams arrived home to the eternal refuge that he had been working toward every day of his life for 88 years. Those of us who knew Jerry and say farewell for now, knew in him the purest standard of a father, a brother, an uncle, a grandfather, a great grandfather, a businessman, a philanthropist, an artist, the truest friend… a man of incredible strength and faith who increased everything and everyone around him. Those who now welcome him home, knew in him a husband, a son, a brother… a faithful servant of the Most High. After graduating Prescott High School, where he met his beautiful wife Barbara, Jerry made his business the business of family and community. He and Barbara raised four children - JR, Leah, Shawn, and Kim - and proudly shepherded grandchildren and great grandchildren too numerous to name here. Their business interests grew the community of Prescott, adding to its natural beauty the safety and shelter of neighborhoods, commercial centers, and rehabilitation homes for those in desperate need of a helping hand, grace, and a second chance. Always reverent practitioners of Matthew Chapter 6, much of their service work was, and will remain, anonymous, though their impact is on display in the lives and hearts of men and women far and wide. Jerry’s life taught us “not to fear the terror of the night, nor the arrow that flies by day,” but to step out in faith, with courage, every day… to own the challenges in our community, to carry the burdens of our neighbors, and to care for those in desperate need. Jerry was a man filled with the passion and strength of Christ, with devotion, patriotism, and the heart of a servant-leader. His joyful eyes, wise humor, and gentle, reassuring presence will be missed, but will be paid forward for generations by those fortunate enough to stand within striking distance of his light. “’Because he loves me,’ says the Lord, ‘I will rescue him; I will protect him, for he acknowledges my name. He will call on me, and I will answer him; I will be with him in trouble, I will deliver him and honor him. With long life I will satisfy him and show him my salvation.’” -Psalm 91 Rather than sending flowers or gifts, we request your donation to the Barbara and Jerry Williams Foundation Nursing Scholarship at https://www.yc.edu/v6/yavapai-college-foundation/ycf-donation-center.html under “Student Scholarships,” or, to Prescott Charities at P.O. Box 10517, Prescott, AZ 86304.

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries