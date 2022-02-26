Obituary: Marian Houston Swahlen

Marian Houston Swahlen passed away at the age of 98 in her Prescott, Arizona home on March 31, 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Swahlen, her son, William Swahlen Jr., and her three nieces, Denise Bueno, Gail Rich and Cynthia Meyers. Marian was born on June 12, 1922 in Mesa, AZ to Kenneth and Mae Houston. Her father farmed land that his father, Andrew Houston, purchased in 1894 and is now part of Dobson Ranch. Before relocating to Mesa, Andrew ran cattle on Houston Mesa north of Payson.

While attending the University of Arizona Marian met her future husband, William Swahlen Sr. (He passed away in 2016 just a few weeks shy of their 74th wedding anniversary.) They were married in Tucson on April 28, 1942, shortly after Bill graduated from the Naval OCS. While he was at sea in the Pacific for the duration of WWII, Marian lived in San Francisco and served as a volunteer Red Cross ambulance driver.

In 1948 Bill and Marian bought a quarter section south of Baseline on McClintock Dr. While Bill built up his cattle feeding operation over the years, Marian contributed her talents and energy to a number of civic projects in Phoenix. As a member of the Phoenix Junior League, she co-founded the Volunteer Bureau of Phoenix and helped set up the Community Information and Referral Services. As a founding member of St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church in Tempe, she served as organist and choir director. She also served as a Den Mother for Bill Jr.’s Cub Scout den as well as an adult advisor for the SPURS collegiate organization. And in her spare time she became a very accomplished painter.

As Tempe subdivisions began to appear on the horizon, Bill and Marian sold their property in 1973 and purchased a 2000 acre cattle ranch outside of Salmon, Idaho, where Marian wasted no time in getting involved in the Salmon community. She started a Meals on Wheels program, was a founding member of the Salmon Arts Council and was very active in the Salmon Episcopal Church. Marian continued to polish her painting skills, and at age 70 she joined a women’s weekly hiking group.

In 2003 Marian and Bill sold their ranch and retired to Prescott, AZ, where, of course, she became involved in the Prescott community as a member of the Prescott Art Docents, PEO and St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. She also attended water aerobics classes at the Prescott Resort.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 5. You may join in person or via Zoom. Please call Bill Jr. at 928-642-4072 for details.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity in memory of Marian.

Cremation was arranged by Ruffner Wakelin Funeral Homes.

You may go to www.ruffnerwakelin.com/obituaries to share your memory with the family.

Information provided by the family.