Obituary: Jack E. Kerr, Sr.

Jack E. Kerr Sr., 86 passed away January 16, 2022, in Prescott Valley Arizona. He was born June 28, 1935, in Elkhart, Indiana to Maxwell A. Kerr and Ethel L. (Haines) Kerr.

Jack married the love of his life, Betty J. Stevens in 1954. They moved to Arizona in 1956 where they built a family together. Jack lost his wife of 63 years January 21, 2018, to cancer.

He was a loyal, loving husband and father. He is survived by his four children, Dixie, Jack Jr., Mandy, and Cheryl, 12 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Jack will be remembered for his heart of gold, beautiful blue eyes, and contagious humor. He will be deeply missed, gone, but never forgotten.

Jack’s Celebration of Life will be held March 11, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Spring Valley Community Church, 13955 S. Spring Lane, Mayer, AZ 86333.

Information provided by Hansen Mortuary of Phoenix, Arizona.