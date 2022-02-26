Obituary: Dennis Lee Wheelock
June 3, 1981 - February 13, 2022
It is with great sorrow we announce that Dennis Wheelock, our beloved son, brother, grandson, family member and friend passed away suddenly Sunday, February 13, 2022. Dennis was born in Prescott, Arizona.
Those who knew Dennis lost a shining light in their life. He will be deeply missed. He touched so many lives and there wasn’t anything he wouldn’t do for you. He was a big fun teaser to all who knew him.
He doted on and loved being with family and was a committed friend. He enjoyed a good adventurous hike as well as the excitement of an unplanned road trip. Dennis worked in the construction trade with much enthusiasm.
He is survived by his wife Taylor, his mother and step-dad Wanda and Jeff Boatman, father Dennis Wheelock, two brothers Enic (Erica), Nathaniel (Cyndi), grandmother Pat Grissom and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by grandfather Sam Grissom Sr. and grandparents Donald and Beatrice Wheelock.
A private Celebration of Life will be held for family and close friends.
The family would like to thank Westcott Funeral Home for assisting with the arrangements.
Information provided by the family.
