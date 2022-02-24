Obituary: Dora Madrid (née Chavez)

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Photo: ‘Bearizona’ Snow Day Local Arizona Territorial Society to entertain at this year’s 2022 World Championship Event GOP lawmakers earmark funds for border wall with Mexico BMHS poised to propel promise in students, faculty, staff on campus Area road crews continue with ‘mop-up’ from Wednesday’s snowstorm Final Prescott parking garage stairway replacement project comes in at cost of $523,374 Yavapai Silent Witness raises reward to $11,000 for tip leading to arrest of suspect in Brogdon shooting Locals gather in support of ‘The People’s Convoy’ first stop New speed-trailer message boards in Prescott Valley encourage safe driving, police say Candidate’s meet-and-greet lunch

Subscribe Now
Friday, Feb. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Dora Madrid (née Chavez)

Dora Madrid (née Chavez). (Courtesy)

Dora Madrid (née Chavez). (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 24, 2022 9:46 p.m.

Dora Madrid (née Chavez), a true Arizona Pioneer at 99 years young and long-time resident of Prescott, left us on Feb. 7, 2022. Dora was born Nov. 19, 1922, in Flagstaff to Ambrosio and Apolonia Chavez.

The Chavez family were well known Hispanic settlers of Sedona where they had a cattle and vegetable farm. Oak Creek ran through the Chavez Ranch where Dora developed her lifelong passion for swimming and walking.

She loved her family home on Chavez Ranch Road. Dora proudly served her country riveting B52’s during World War II. As a cosmetologist in Flagstaff, she met her husband Joseph L.

Madrid who took her to Los Angeles. Joe and Dora lovingly adopted their two children David and Deborah. Her children fondly cherish her boundless love and never-ending encouragement.

Dora was a natural-born caregiver and earned her CNA Certificate. In 1993, they moved to Prescott finally realizing her dream of residing in her Pioneer State.

As long as she could, Dora freely and proudly consulted for the Sedona Heritage Museum as a living encyclopedia of Sedona history. And she felt a duty to prepare many meals for the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott.

Dora was preceded in death by her brother Ambrose 1978, and her husband Joe 2000. She is proudly survived by her son David of Indialantic, Florida, daughter Deborah of Prescott, daughter-in-law Jo Ann of Indialantic, Florida; and grandsons Daniel of Nampa, Idaho, and David of O’Fallon, Illinois.

Dora will be interred in the Chavez family plot in the Sedona Community Cemetery in the spring 2022. Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries