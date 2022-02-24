Obituary: Dora Madrid (née Chavez)
Dora Madrid (née Chavez), a true Arizona Pioneer at 99 years young and long-time resident of Prescott, left us on Feb. 7, 2022. Dora was born Nov. 19, 1922, in Flagstaff to Ambrosio and Apolonia Chavez.
The Chavez family were well known Hispanic settlers of Sedona where they had a cattle and vegetable farm. Oak Creek ran through the Chavez Ranch where Dora developed her lifelong passion for swimming and walking.
She loved her family home on Chavez Ranch Road. Dora proudly served her country riveting B52’s during World War II. As a cosmetologist in Flagstaff, she met her husband Joseph L.
Madrid who took her to Los Angeles. Joe and Dora lovingly adopted their two children David and Deborah. Her children fondly cherish her boundless love and never-ending encouragement.
Dora was a natural-born caregiver and earned her CNA Certificate. In 1993, they moved to Prescott finally realizing her dream of residing in her Pioneer State.
As long as she could, Dora freely and proudly consulted for the Sedona Heritage Museum as a living encyclopedia of Sedona history. And she felt a duty to prepare many meals for the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Prescott.
Dora was preceded in death by her brother Ambrose 1978, and her husband Joe 2000. She is proudly survived by her son David of Indialantic, Florida, daughter Deborah of Prescott, daughter-in-law Jo Ann of Indialantic, Florida; and grandsons Daniel of Nampa, Idaho, and David of O’Fallon, Illinois.
Dora will be interred in the Chavez family plot in the Sedona Community Cemetery in the spring 2022. Information provided by the family.
