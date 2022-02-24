Duval to make third PGA Tour Champions start in Tucson

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Republican helps defeat Arizona abortion pill ban Senate OKs Democrats bill creating low-income tax credit Storm drops about a foot of snow in Arizona’s high country Arizona House OKs GOP bill backing gun businesses City begins 30-day public comment period for renaming of Prescott Centennial Center Prescott Valley Public Library to present author talk March 3 Courier seeking stories of painting ‘P’ on Badger Mountain Republicans deny new restrictions on ballot drop boxes are voter suppression Attorney: Brnovich abusing powers regarding Hobbs School districts announce 2-hour delayed openings Feb 24

Subscribe Now
Thursday, Feb. 24
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Duval to make third PGA Tour Champions start in Tucson
Golf

David Duval watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the PNC Championship tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Entering his third PGA Tour Champions start in Arizona this week, Duval is still trying to find the rhythm of playing competitive golf on a regular basis again. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP, File)

David Duval watches his tee shot on the first hole during the final round of the PNC Championship tournament, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Entering his third PGA Tour Champions start in Arizona this week, Duval is still trying to find the rhythm of playing competitive golf on a regular basis again. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP, File)

JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: February 24, 2022 1:07 p.m.

To view this content you must be logged in as a subscriber.
Already have a digital account? Log in here
4 WEEKS
$7

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

4 WEEKS

1 YEAR
$84

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 12 MONTHS

DAY PASS
$2.99

UNLIMITED

DIGITAL ACCESS

FOR 24 HOURS

Plans include full website access, e-Edition and exclusive online extras.
Print and Digital combo plans also available.
ALREADY A PRINT SUBSCRIBER?
dcourier subscribe logo
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries