Wednesday, Feb. 23
Winter weather closures on highways, updated

Originally Published: February 23, 2022 8 a.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, February 23, 2022 1:09 PM

UPDATE, 1:05 p.m.:

The following highways are closed due to winter weather conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

• Interstate 17 northbound is closed near State Route 179 at milepost 298.

• State Route 87 is closed in both directions between milepost 254 in Payson and milepost 338 in Winslow.

• State Route 89A is closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff.

• State Route 260 is closed in both directions between mileposts 229 near Camp Verde and 302 in Heber.

• The MVD office in Flagstaff will have a delayed opening today. Consider using azmvdnow.gov.

Motorists are advised to delay all non-essential travel until after the storm passes.

There is no estimated time to reopen these highways.

UPDATE, noon:

The following highways are closed due to winter weather conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:

• State Route 87 northbound is closed in Payson at milepost 254.

• State Route 87 southbound is closed near Winslow at milepost 338.

• State Route 89A is closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff.

• State Route 260 is closed in both directions between mileposts 256 in Star Valley and 302 in Heber.

• The MVD office in Flagstaff will have a delayed opening today. Consider using azmvdnow.gov.

Interstate 40 eastbound has reopened at mileposts 71 and 145.

ORIGINAL POST:

The following highways are closed due to winter weather conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

• Interstate 40 eastbound is closed east of Kingman at milepost 71. Traffic is being diverted to US Route 93.

• Interstate 40 eastbound is closed in Ash Fork at milepost 145. Traffic is being diverted to State Route 89.

• State Route 87 northbound is closed in Payson at milepost 254.

• MVD offices in Flagstaff and Prescott have a delayed opening today. Consider using azmvdnow.gov.

Motorists are advised to delay all non-essential travel until after the storm passes.

There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.

Information provided by ADOT.

