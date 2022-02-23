Winter weather closures on highways, updated
Updated as of Wednesday, February 23, 2022 1:09 PM
UPDATE, 1:05 p.m.:
The following highways are closed due to winter weather conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
• Interstate 17 northbound is closed near State Route 179 at milepost 298.
• State Route 87 is closed in both directions between milepost 254 in Payson and milepost 338 in Winslow.
• State Route 89A is closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff.
• State Route 260 is closed in both directions between mileposts 229 near Camp Verde and 302 in Heber.
• The MVD office in Flagstaff will have a delayed opening today. Consider using azmvdnow.gov.
Motorists are advised to delay all non-essential travel until after the storm passes.
There is no estimated time to reopen these highways.
UPDATE, noon:
The following highways are closed due to winter weather conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation:
• State Route 87 northbound is closed in Payson at milepost 254.
• State Route 87 southbound is closed near Winslow at milepost 338.
• State Route 89A is closed in both directions between Sedona and Flagstaff.
• State Route 260 is closed in both directions between mileposts 256 in Star Valley and 302 in Heber.
• The MVD office in Flagstaff will have a delayed opening today. Consider using azmvdnow.gov.
Interstate 40 eastbound has reopened at mileposts 71 and 145.
ORIGINAL POST:
The following highways are closed due to winter weather conditions, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
• Interstate 40 eastbound is closed east of Kingman at milepost 71. Traffic is being diverted to US Route 93.
• Interstate 40 eastbound is closed in Ash Fork at milepost 145. Traffic is being diverted to State Route 89.
• State Route 87 northbound is closed in Payson at milepost 254.
• MVD offices in Flagstaff and Prescott have a delayed opening today. Consider using azmvdnow.gov.
Motorists are advised to delay all non-essential travel until after the storm passes.
There is no estimated time to reopen the highway.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511, downloading the AZ 511 app and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.
When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.
Information provided by ADOT.
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 15, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2022
- 3 seriously injured in rollover collision in Chino Valley Feb. 14
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 19, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 17, 2022
- YCSO’s 8-hour standoff with armed man in Dewey ends in his suicide
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 22, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 18, 2022
- Need2Know: Bistro St. Michael reopens in downtown Prescott Feb. 16; Café 10 restaurant on Commerce Drive in north Prescott renamed Nana’s; Barbudos Mexican Grill & Cantina under new ownershipr
- Snowfall in the forecast for Prescott this week after abnormally dry winter to date
- YCSO seeks public help in identifying fraud suspect(s) at 2 banks in Prescott
- Need2Know: C-A-L Ranch to conduct grand opening for Prescott Valley store April 1; Danny B’s Fish Shack to expand Prescott Valley restaurant Me to You Welding Instruction offers personal lessons
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 15, 2022
- Prescott Valley Police seek information on theft suspect
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2022
- Obituary: Ruth Laipple
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 7, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2022
- Need2Know: New, larger Maverik gas station, c-store opens near Dewey; New Lindo Mexico restaurant slated for Prescott Valley north of Highway 89A; Colt Grill in Prescott signals it may open soon
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: