Wednesday's school delays & closures

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: February 23, 2022 6 a.m.

Updated as of Wednesday, February 23, 2022 8:51 AM

Editor's Note - In your snow adventures today, send photos to the Courier at editors@prescottaz.com. We'll share them with the community!

School Delay & Closure Information in the greater Prescott area

Prescott Unified School District: Closed

Humboldt Unified School District: Closed

Chino Valley Unified School District: Closed

Mayer Unified School District: (Awaiting report)

Mountain Institute JTED: (Awaiting report)

Yavapai College: Closed

Yavapai College Athletics: (Awaiting report)

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: (Awaiting report)

Northern Arizona University: (Awaiting report)

Prescott College: (Awaiting report)

Acorn Montessori: (Awaiting report)

Franklin Phonetic Elementary School: Closed

La Tierra Community School: (Awaiting report)

Mingus Springs Charter School: Closed

Mountain Oak Charter School: (Awaiting report)

Northpoint Academy: Closed

PACE Academy: Closed

Parkview Middle School: (Awaiting report)

Paulden Community Charter School: Closed

Prescott BASIS: Closed

Primavera School: (Awaiting report)

Sacred Heart School: Closed

Skyview School: Closed

Tri-City Prep: Closed

Trinity Christian School: Closed

Willow Creek Charter School: Closed

Yavapai Accommodation School District: Closed

Check back to this list for updates; to contribute to this report, click here to email editors@prescottaz.com.

