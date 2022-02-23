Wednesday's school delays & closures
Updated as of Wednesday, February 23, 2022 8:51 AM
Editor's Note - In your snow adventures today, send photos to the Courier at editors@prescottaz.com. We'll share them with the community!
School Delay & Closure Information in the greater Prescott area
Prescott Unified School District: Closed
Humboldt Unified School District: Closed
Chino Valley Unified School District: Closed
Mayer Unified School District: (Awaiting report)
Mountain Institute JTED: (Awaiting report)
Yavapai College: Closed
Yavapai College Athletics: (Awaiting report)
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: (Awaiting report)
Northern Arizona University: (Awaiting report)
Prescott College: (Awaiting report)
Acorn Montessori: (Awaiting report)
Franklin Phonetic Elementary School: Closed
La Tierra Community School: (Awaiting report)
Mingus Springs Charter School: Closed
Mountain Oak Charter School: (Awaiting report)
Northpoint Academy: Closed
PACE Academy: Closed
Parkview Middle School: (Awaiting report)
Paulden Community Charter School: Closed
Prescott BASIS: Closed
Primavera School: (Awaiting report)
Sacred Heart School: Closed
Skyview School: Closed
Tri-City Prep: Closed
Trinity Christian School: Closed
Willow Creek Charter School: Closed
Yavapai Accommodation School District: Closed
Check back to this list for updates; to contribute to this report, click here to email editors@prescottaz.com.
