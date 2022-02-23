School districts announce 2-hour delayed openings Feb 24

Prescott Unified School District and Humboldt Unified School District both announced Wednesday, Feb. 23, that schools will be opening two hours later Thursday, Feb. 24, due to winter weather and icy road conditions. There was no information on delayed openings for Chino Valley Schools as of Wednesday evening.

Prescott Unified School District

"Our snow teams have been monitoring road conditions this evening. With low temps coming tonight (in the teens) and standing water still on some streets (especially the secondary roads), we feel a two-hour delay is the safest decision for our transportation department and families," the district stated in its news release. "Roads are likely to be icy until the sun comes up, and a two-hour delay will also allow our facilities department to salt icy pathways on campuses as well as the city to lay down more cinders on icy roadways."

Humboldt Unified School District

"Road crews have been working to clear the area roads today. However, with dropping temperatures the wet roads are turning icy and slick" the district stated in its news release. "The later start will provide safer travel conditions for our buses, families and staff, as well as give district crews time to improve our campuses and parking lots."

All K-12 schools will start two hours later than their regularly scheduled time, and morning bus pickup times will run two hours later than regular schedules, according to the release.

Additionally, the before-school program will be canceled for Thursday, Feb. 24. The morning Bright Futures Pre-School classes will also be canceled for Thursday, with the afternoon classes on a regular schedule. The extended preschool will start at 9:30 a.m. without breakfast being served.

For more information, please check the district’s Facebook page or website, or call the district office or your child’s school.