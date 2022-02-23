Quad Cities responding to winter storm, urge caution on roads

Prescott

With snow continuing to fall in the Prescott area on Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, the City of Prescott’s street crews are working to clear the accumulating snow, with the main arterial routes as the top priority.

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney noted that the city will release updates on its website (https://www.prescott-az.gov/services-safety/streets-traffic/snowplowing/) twice a day. The first update came at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and another is due between 3 and 4 p.m.

“Currently, Street Maintenance crews are working to plow main arterial streets city wide,” stated the 9 a.m. news release. “Snow is currently falling at a very heavy rate and road conditions are snow packed and very slick. If you must travel, please do so with extreme caution and leave plenty of extra time to arrive at your destinations, as well as plenty of breaking distance at intersections and when behind other vehicles.”

The news release added that this storm is forecast to produce very heavy snowfall and wind gusts as high 35 miles per hour, through at least 4 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Feb. 23.

“This will produce hazardous winter driving conditions throughout the day, including the morning and possibly the afternoon rush hours,” stated the release. “Plow crews will remain on the arterial and major collector streets until accumulating snowfall has ceased and those streets are clear before moving into the minor collectors and then onto the residential streets and cul-da-sacs.”

At the current rate of snowfall, the city says the plow operators will have a hard time keeping up with snowfall, so the potential for snow packed roads was high Wednesday morning.

The city adds: “Please do not attempt to pass a snow plow that is actively plowing. Give the plows plenty of room to do their work. This will help them to complete plowing operations more quickly, effectively, and most importantly, safely for them and you.”

Prescott Police Lt. Corey Kasun said in the 10 a.m. hour Feb. 23 that, so far, the city has been “fairly fortunate” in terms of accidents on the roadways.

“We have been busy [Wednesday] morning responding to several stuck vehicles and only a couple minor collisions,” Kasun added. “The city street maintenance crews are busy, focusing on maintaining the main arterial and major collector streets until snowfall has ceased before moving into residential streets.”

Prescott Police reminds residents to limit travel, if possible, and to drive cautiously.

“Please travel at slow speeds and leave extra space between other vehicles for stopping,” Kasun said. “If you become involved in a minor collision, please move vehicles from the roadway, if possible, to a parking lot or safer location to wait for responding officers.”

Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley Communications Relations Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster said in the 10 a.m. hour Feb. 23 that the town’s roads were “relatively clear.”

“Crews will be out through the day plowing and cindering areas that need it,” Dahms Foster added.

CHINO VALLEY

Chino Valley Police Lt. Joshua McIntire said in the 10 a.m. hour Feb. 23 that the town has had “no major issues or incidents due to the weather.”

“We have seen an increase in semi-truck traffic through town as a result of the road closures up north,” added McIntire, referring to closures on Interstate 40 at mileposts 71 and 145, where the eastbound lanes had closed at Ash Fork and between Seligman and Kingman. “So far, people are driving cautiously and our officers are out monitoring the roadways for any changes.”

The Town of Chino Valley announced that the Public Library has also been closed for the day.