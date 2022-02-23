OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Uranium mine near Grand Canyon permitted by court, despite mining ban Haaland: 16 tribal water settlements will get $1.7 billion Agency: Migrant fatally shot being detained after escape bid Winter weather closures on highways, updated Quad Cities responding to winter storm, urge caution on roads Wednesday's school delays & closures Courier seeking stories of painting ‘P’ on Badger Mountain ADHS will update COVID-19 dashboard weekly as of March 2 State senate earmarks $50M to help cities, counties with homeless Most city sales tax categories up this fiscal year; construction down

Subscribe Now
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Quad Cities responding to winter storm, urge caution on roads

Cindy Barks/Courier file photo

Cindy Barks/Courier file photo

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier | DailyCourier | TheDailyCourier
Originally Published: February 23, 2022 11:16 a.m.

Prescott

With snow continuing to fall in the Prescott area on Wednesday morning, Feb. 23, the City of Prescott’s street crews are working to clear the accumulating snow, with the main arterial routes as the top priority.

Prescott Community Outreach Manager John Heiney noted that the city will release updates on its website (https://www.prescott-az.gov/services-safety/streets-traffic/snowplowing/) twice a day. The first update came at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and another is due between 3 and 4 p.m.

“Currently, Street Maintenance crews are working to plow main arterial streets city wide,” stated the 9 a.m. news release. “Snow is currently falling at a very heavy rate and road conditions are snow packed and very slick. If you must travel, please do so with extreme caution and leave plenty of extra time to arrive at your destinations, as well as plenty of breaking distance at intersections and when behind other vehicles.”

The news release added that this storm is forecast to produce very heavy snowfall and wind gusts as high 35 miles per hour, through at least 4 p.m. this afternoon, Wednesday, Feb. 23.

“This will produce hazardous winter driving conditions throughout the day, including the morning and possibly the afternoon rush hours,” stated the release. “Plow crews will remain on the arterial and major collector streets until accumulating snowfall has ceased and those streets are clear before moving into the minor collectors and then onto the residential streets and cul-da-sacs.”

At the current rate of snowfall, the city says the plow operators will have a hard time keeping up with snowfall, so the potential for snow packed roads was high Wednesday morning.

The city adds: “Please do not attempt to pass a snow plow that is actively plowing. Give the plows plenty of room to do their work. This will help them to complete plowing operations more quickly, effectively, and most importantly, safely for them and you.”

Prescott Police Lt. Corey Kasun said in the 10 a.m. hour Feb. 23 that, so far, the city has been “fairly fortunate” in terms of accidents on the roadways.

“We have been busy [Wednesday] morning responding to several stuck vehicles and only a couple minor collisions,” Kasun added. “The city street maintenance crews are busy, focusing on maintaining the main arterial and major collector streets until snowfall has ceased before moving into residential streets.”

Prescott Police reminds residents to limit travel, if possible, and to drive cautiously.

“Please travel at slow speeds and leave extra space between other vehicles for stopping,” Kasun said. “If you become involved in a minor collision, please move vehicles from the roadway, if possible, to a parking lot or safer location to wait for responding officers.”

Prescott Valley

Prescott Valley Communications Relations Coordinator Heidi Dahms Foster said in the 10 a.m. hour Feb. 23 that the town’s roads were “relatively clear.”

“Crews will be out through the day plowing and cindering areas that need it,” Dahms Foster added.

CHINO VALLEY

Chino Valley Police Lt. Joshua McIntire said in the 10 a.m. hour Feb. 23 that the town has had “no major issues or incidents due to the weather.”

“We have seen an increase in semi-truck traffic through town as a result of the road closures up north,” added McIntire, referring to closures on Interstate 40 at mileposts 71 and 145, where the eastbound lanes had closed at Ash Fork and between Seligman and Kingman. “So far, people are driving cautiously and our officers are out monitoring the roadways for any changes.”

The Town of Chino Valley announced that the Public Library has also been closed for the day.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries