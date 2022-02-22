Obituary: John Anthony Favale, Sr.

John Anthony Favale, Sr., 83 of Chino Valley, Arizona, passed away Feb. 6, 2022. He was born March 24, 1938, in Waterbury, Connecticut, son of the late John Augustin Favale and Rosemary Favale.

He was known to his family and friends as Jack. Jack was a Navy Veteran.

He was a member of the Dewey Classic Cruiser Car Club. He loved working on classic cars. He enjoyed making Pizzas at his restaurant, Jackie Boyz Little Italy and socializing with his customers.

He loved his two Dachshund dogs, Rainy and Stormy very much.

Jack will be remembered for his story telling, sense of humor and his smile.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Carol Marie Favale of 63 years; children, John Richard Favale, Anthony John Favale, William Joseph Favale, Charles Christopher Favale and wife Tanya, Richard Donald Favale and wife Lori and John Anthony Favale, Jr. and wife Angela; grandchildren, Blythe, Ricky, Anthony, Angelo, Britney, Hannah, Charlie, Jr., Joseph, Jonnie, Sophia; great-grandchildren, Janae, Coral and Madelyn; brother, Frank Favale and wife Lucy; sister, Rosemary Verbickas; aunt, Lucille Varenelli; and numerous good friends.

We will be celebrating Jack’s 84th birthday and his life on Saturday, March 26, 2022 at his beloved Jackie Boyz Little Italy Restaurant, 12910 E. Main Street, Humboldt from 12 to 3 p.m., with a small sit down ceremony at 1 p.m

Information provided by the family.