Obituary: Jennifer (Jenni) Ren’ee Craig
Jennifer (Jenni) Ren’ee Craig was born June 19, 1982 in Plattsburgh, New York. She has lived in Prescott Valley, Arizona most of her life. Jenni passed away Feb. 12, 2022 due to a long illness (Gardner Syndrome).
She has three boys, Elijah 21, Jacob 20, Isaac 18, and four grandchildren. Her mom, Barbara and dad, Timothy Melendy reside in Kansas. Jenni has three brothers, Adam (KS), Nathaniel (KS), Andrew (KS) and also a sister, Rebecca in Arizona. Jenni was disabled half of her life.
She truly enjoyed a variety of crafts and loved to create things for others. Jennifer was an inspiration to others for her determination and endurance. We will miss her.
Information provided by the family.
