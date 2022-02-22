Obituary: Daniel James Fike

Daniel James Fike, age 26, passed away Feb. 11, 2022 in Chandler, Arizona. He was born June 17, 1995 in Payson, Arizona and resided in Prescott Valley for many years.

Daniel is predeceased by his grandparents James and Barbara Fike and sister Kimberlee Tardy. He is survived by his mother Molly Fike and brother James Fike, aunts, cousins and many friends.

Information provided by the family.