Obituary: Arthur John Coates

Arthur John Coates passed away Dec. 29, 2021. “AJ’s” death follows that of his wife Joyce and daughter Phyllis Gaylord.His surviving children are Charles Elmer Coates and Perri Benemelis; his grandchildren are Leslie Reid, Dayna and Anthony Coates. He is also survived by his brother Joe Coates. AJ worked most of his life for the Santa Fe Railroad and served for a time as a regional chairman for the United Transportation Union. AJ was active in community affairs in Yavapai County and an active member of the Willow Hills Baptist Church in Prescott. A joint memorial service for AJ and his cousin Catherine Miller will be held at the Heritage Memory Funeral Home, 131 Grove Ave., Prescott, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022. Information provided by the family.