Obituary: Laura A. Culp

Laura A. Culp, age 91 passed away Feb. 16, 2022 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Born in Phoenix, Arizona Sept. 18, 1930. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m., Genung Cemetery in Peeples Valley. Go to wickenburgfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary. Information provided by Wickenburg Funeral Home, Wickenburg.