Obituary: Laura A. Culp

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Courier seeking stories of painting ‘P’ on Badger Mountain ADHS will update COVID-19 dashboard weekly as of March 2 State senate earmarks $50M to help cities, counties with homeless Most city sales tax categories up this fiscal year; construction down Mid-year budget report indicates Prescott’s PSPRS sales tax could be ended 5 years early Watters Garden Center founder remembered as true ‘gentleman’ and community ‘servant leader’ YC names former officer James Tobin as new director of college alcohol, drug abuse prevention programs Arizona in Brief: Police: Bodies of 3 men found in vacant lot in west Phoenix Crop talk: UArizona scientists learning how plants communicate with their environment Arizona, national traffic deaths jumped in 2021; state outpaced nation

Subscribe Now
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Laura A. Culp

Originally Published: February 22, 2022 9:08 p.m.

Laura A. Culp, age 91 passed away Feb. 16, 2022 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Born in Phoenix, Arizona Sept. 18, 1930. Funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022 at 11 a.m., Genung Cemetery in Peeples Valley. Go to wickenburgfuneralhome.com to view the full obituary. Information provided by Wickenburg Funeral Home, Wickenburg.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries