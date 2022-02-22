ADHS will update COVID-19 dashboard weekly as of March 2

Throughout the pandemic, the state government and Arizona’s hospitals have worked together to provide data critical to understanding and responding to the invisible enemy that is COVID-19. This partnership has made the ADHS COVID-19 Data Dashboard a go-to resource for the public, news media, and Arizona leaders.

Starting in March, the frequency of reporting reflected on the ADHS COVID-19 Data Dashboard will shift to weekly. As a result, data on the state dashboard will update each Wednesday starting March 2, with the last daily update scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26.

Starting March 2, YCCHS will send out a weekly update each Wednesday to replace its Monday and Friday updates. The COVID-19 pandemic is moving toward a new phase for which weekly reporting can provide the information everyone needs to make informed decisions.

Yavapai County reports 228 COVID-19 cases and eight deaths since Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, including 76 new cases and three deaths Tuesday.

The county has tested 133,771 residents for COVID-19 in the past six months, and there have been 47,313 positive cases and 1,138 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 43 COVID patients, VVMC reports 18 patients and the VA reports three patients.

The county is still experiencing high transmission of COVID-19 with a positivity rate of 18.6% and 259 cases per 100,000 residents for the week ended Feb. 6, 2022. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, should get tested for COVID-19 and/or flu.

The ADHS COVID-19 Hotline, at 844-542-8201 (select option No. 8) offers help in English and Spanish from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, except for major holidays.

The YRMC Community COVID Vaccine Walk-In Center is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Frontier Village Center, Suite 49, 1781 E Highway 69 in Prescott.

The center offers COVID Moderna primary series and booster vaccines to adults 18-plus; there is no appointment necessary.

Visit yrmcvax.org or call 928-708-4556 for more information.

Free drive-through testing is available in Prescott, Prescott Valley and Cottonwood. Only those who are symptomatic or have been recently exposed to COVID-19 should come to be tested, and anyone at the testing sites should wear a mask. Check the YCCHS Facebook page for cancellations due to extreme weather: www.facebook.com/YCCHS.

Drive-through testing is available at the Pioneer Park Front Parking Lot, 1200 Commerce Drive, Prescott, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Drive-through testing is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Humboldt Unified School District office, 6411 N. Robert Road, Monday through Friday, Prescott Valley. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Cottonwood is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 300 South Willard St. Currently only the PCR test is available, but rapid tests are coming soon.

Testing in Camp Verde is available 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1298 W Finnie Flat Road. Currently only PCR tests are available, but rapid tests are coming shortly.

