For Your Safety: Have a safe flight with these do’s and don’ts

Paying attention during the safety talk is part of airline safety. (Courier stock image)

Paying attention during the safety talk is part of airline safety. (Courier stock image)

K.H. KRAFT, Special to the Courier
Originally Published: February 21, 2022 6:49 p.m.

I’m sure you all have flown to a domestic or international destination at least once in your lifetime. FYI, air travel is actually the safest mode of travel available with only a one in nearly five million chance of your dying in a mishap. Once in a while something can go wrong, so here are some safety tactics to help you survive an incident.

The “90 second rule” refers to the amount of time that the FAA requires for an aircraft to clear itself of passengers. That 90 second is based upon the deadly presence of fire and/or smoke. Statistics show that many more passengers are killed by fire or smoke than by the actual crash itself.

In view of that fact, what should you do to help save yourself? First on the list is MALSAD (move and live, sit and die). People frequently have the common reaction of “freezing” when disaster strikes … even forgetting how to release a seatbelt!

Get up and move as quickly as possible to save yourself. Leave your personal belongings behind, you can replace them later and trying to gather them wastes precious time. Try to book seats within five rows of an exit, or in the exit row itself. Climb over seats to escape!

Next up is the “Plus 3, Minus 8 Rule.” Most crashes occur within the first 3 minutes of flight or the last 8 minutes. In other words, upon taking off or landing. The following suggestions should always be followed for safety sake:

• Stay vigilant upon takeoff, do not go to sleep.

• Keep your shoes on in both situations. Plus, it is very hard to escape in flip flops or barefoot (especially if the floor is hot).

• Lose the cell phone and electronic devices over those two times, they are distractions.

• Have your in-flight cocktail(s) later.

• Make a note of the locations of exits around you, and listen to the hostesses when they explain the safety card; rules can differ from plane to plane.

• The majority of aisle floor lights are white with an occasional red light ... that is an exit row. Good to know when the cabin is filled with smoke.

• As always, stay alert and aware. No normalcy bias, please!

Remember, your safety in most all cases is up to YOU! Don’t complacently trust your life to others. There are numerous other tips I can give you, at another time.

K.H. Kraft has over 40 years of affiliations with Intelligence and Police organizations. Sources for these articles are decades of personal experience and numerous official manuals.

