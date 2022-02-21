Pets of the Week: Geo and Molly (United Animal Friends)

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
GIFTS scholarship applications for aspiring teachers due March 1 Home improvements ahead? Survey offers chance at $200 Senior Connections to present ‘Financial Confidence for Widows’ Courier seeking stories of painting ‘P’ on Badger Mountain Arizona in Brief: US border agent kills man on rugged trail Vendors, sponsors and bowls sought for Woof Down Lunch event Arizona Senate waives education spending cap, 23-6 Government donates leftover border wall materials to Texas Project to assess needs of long-isolated Arizona community Like in Arizona, botched baptisms roiled Michigan church

Subscribe Now
Monday, Feb. 21
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Pets of the Week: Geo and Molly (United Animal Friends)

Geo and Molly are purebred Boxers who adore one another. (Courtesy photo)

Geo and Molly are purebred Boxers who adore one another. (Courtesy photo)

Originally Published: February 21, 2022 7:40 p.m.

Geo and Molly, purebred Boxers who adore one another, are in need of a home together. Both dogs love people and are affectionate. The laidback duo would enjoy snuggling, spending time with their family, and just taking it easy. They are well behaved, housetrained, walk nicely together on a leash, and ride well in cars.

Geo and Molly like toys and playing tug with each other. The fun pair is great with other dogs, but can’t live with cats. 

Geo (6 years old) and Molly (7 years old) each weigh about 57 pounds. Due to their age they have minor health issues and are being treated with ear and eye medication.

You can begin their adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To learn about in these amazing, loving dogs email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries