Pets of the Week: Geo and Molly (United Animal Friends)

Geo and Molly, purebred Boxers who adore one another, are in need of a home together. Both dogs love people and are affectionate. The laidback duo would enjoy snuggling, spending time with their family, and just taking it easy. They are well behaved, housetrained, walk nicely together on a leash, and ride well in cars.

Geo and Molly like toys and playing tug with each other. The fun pair is great with other dogs, but can’t live with cats.

Geo (6 years old) and Molly (7 years old) each weigh about 57 pounds. Due to their age they have minor health issues and are being treated with ear and eye medication.

You can begin their adoption process by filling out a “Matchmaking Questionnaire” found online at www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org. To learn about in these amazing, loving dogs email Kris at kristinegruda@gmail.com.

Information and photo provided by United Animal Friends.