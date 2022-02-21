Pets of the Week: Cora & the Nature Group (Catty Shack)
Originally Published: February 21, 2022 7:10 p.m.
Cora is about 1-1/2 years old with four babies all spayed and neutered. All have black and white spots, almost like ‘Cow Cats.’ Her babies are called the “Nature Group” and are about 16 weeks old. They are Breeze (male), Stream (female), Pebble (female), and Ember (female).
Come see this happy family at Catty Shack from Tuesday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only, please.
Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott. 928-778-6951.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 15, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2022
- 3 seriously injured in rollover collision in Chino Valley Feb. 14
- YCSO’s 8-hour standoff with armed man in Dewey ends in his suicide
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 19, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 17, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2) Feb. 13, 2022
- Need2Know: Bistro St. Michael reopens in downtown Prescott Feb. 16; Café 10 restaurant on Commerce Drive in north Prescott renamed Nana’s; Barbudos Mexican Grill & Cantina under new ownershipr
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 18, 2022
- Need2Know: C-A-L Ranch to conduct grand opening for Prescott Valley store April 1; Danny B’s Fish Shack to expand Prescott Valley restaurant Me to You Welding Instruction offers personal lessons
- YCSO seeks public help in identifying fraud suspect(s) at 2 banks in Prescott
- Need2Know: C-A-L Ranch to conduct grand opening for Prescott Valley store April 1; Danny B’s Fish Shack to expand Prescott Valley restaurant Me to You Welding Instruction offers personal lessons
- Prescott Valley Police seek information on theft suspect
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 15, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 12, 2022
- Obituary: Ruth Laipple
- Editorial cartoon (1): Feb. 18, 2022
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 7, 2022
- Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office searching for couple on the loose
- Editorial cartoon (2): Feb. 6, 2022
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: