Pets of the Week: Cora & the Nature Group (Catty Shack)

Cora is about 1-1/2 years old with four babies all spayed and neutered. All have black and white spots, almost like ‘Cow Cats.’ Her babies are called the “Nature Group” and are about 16 weeks old. They are Breeze (male), Stream (female), Pebble (female), and Ember (female).

Come see this happy family at Catty Shack from Tuesday through Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Yavapai County residents only, please.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott. 928-778-6951.