Pet of the Week: Trip (Chino Valley Animal Shelter)
Meet Trip, an approximately 8-month-old male Chihuahua. Trip and his buddy, Nip, were brought to the shelter together, however, they are not bonded and do not need to be adopted out together.
Trip is shy and takes a while to warm up to new people, but with time, treats and love, he will get there. He may need a little work on his house-training skills. Trip is used to being around cats, as well as children, and although he tends to bark at cats, he loves children!
If you would like to meet Trip, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.
Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter, 1950 Voss Drive.
