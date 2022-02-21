Pet of the Week: Colleen (Miss Kitty's Cat House)

Colleen is an orange-and-white tabby female, 10 years old. Her owner passed away and she was found with other cats that are also up for adoption. She’s super sweet and loving.

She had her dental examination and had several extractions. She will probably need to eat mostly canned food. Colleen loves other cats and loves everyone she meets. She’s just a joy to have around! And SO CUTE!!!

To meet Colleen, please email misskittyscathouse@gmail.com or call 928-445-5411 to make an appointment. Adoptions are being done by appointment only. To find out more about us, please visit the Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all our adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.