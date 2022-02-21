Home improvements ahead? Survey offers chance at $200
Do you have any spring home improvement plans? Whether you are planning a quick remodel or a complete home makeover… The Daily Courier wants to know!
Take a moment to fill out the Courier’s short spring home improvement survey here: https://dcourier.secondstreetapp.com/Spring-Home-Improvement-Survey/.
By doing so, you could be the lucky winner of a $200 gift card to help get your spring projects started.
Is your kitchen in need of updating, or maybe the bathroom? How about that side yard … or the barbecue is begging to become an outdoor canteen? What about that man-cave or she-shed space?
More money could make a big difference!
The survey is open only until Wednesday, Feb. 23, so don’t wait to get your survey entry in today.
To access the survey, you can go directly to the link above, or visit dCourier.com and click on “More” at the top right of the home page; there you will see “Contests.”
Call 928-445-3333, ext. 2023, if questions.
