Courier seeking stories of painting ‘P’ on Badger Mountain
Originally Published: February 21, 2022 7:21 p.m.
The Daily Courier would like to hear from people who have memories of helping to paint the “P” on Badger Mountain over the years. If you would like to be included in a future Courier story on the history of the “P”, please email reporter Cindy Barks at cbarks@prescottaz.com with a short description of your memories, and indicate if you would like to be interviewed for the story.
