CASA for Kids: 'Travis and McKenzie'

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

CASA of Yavapai County Arizona/Courtesy

Originally Published: February 21, 2022 6:47 p.m.

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as a “Baby CASA” for 2-year-old twins “Travis and McKenzie.”

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took Travis and McKenzie into custody after a hotline call reported finding the twins wandering around outside their home unsupervised. Law enforcement was also called and found the parents passed out in the home. Both parents are currently incarcerated facing charges of possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia as well as vulnerable child abuse, so there is no parent willing and able to meet the needs of Travis and McKenzie at this time. DCS has identified a relative in the area who is willing and able to care for them, so they have been placed in a kinship placement.

Among the Baby CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring Travis and McKenzie’s progress in their current placement; working with their pediatrician and other healthcare specialists to ensure that they receive services for age-appropriate developmental milestones; and making recommendations to the court about a permanent outcome for them. COVID-19 precautions are in place so that the CASA volunteer can be there for Travis and McKenzie while staying safe

Are you willing to give approximately 15 to 20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the child and their needs, gathering information about the child’s circumstances, advocating for services for the child, and providing information to the court about what is in the child’s best interest. Some computer literacy is required.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE — The children’s names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and this child is not eligible for adoption at this time.

