Obituary: Rhonda Jean Groschel

OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons 928 Media

Advertise

Contests
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks Wildlife Viewing Web Cams
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices

Public Notices

 Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory Write Your Elected Officials
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
TV LISTINGS
NEWS
Business Elections National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Rants & Raves
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
Advertise
CONTESTS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Real Estate Search Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Prescott City Council to review mid-year budget report, renaming of Prescott Centennial Center 2021 passenger numbers at Prescott Regional Airport up 81% over 2020, still 15% lower than ’19 Former state Senate Minority Leader David Bradley dies at age 69 Working and homeless: A new reality as local rent, housing prices climb Gov. Ducey orders flags flown at half staff Sunday in honor of Bradley State House eliminates high school Algebra 2 requirement Need2Know: Bistro St. Michael reopens in downtown Prescott Feb. 16; Café 10 restaurant on Commerce Drive in north Prescott renamed Nana’s; Barbudos Mexican Grill & Cantina under new ownershipr Yavapai College’s Prescott campus plays host to AZ Pioneer Pitch Competition Tour final March 25 Alta Vista Senior Living welcomes regional operations director and new executive director Arizona House bill hits banks that refuse gun firm business

Subscribe Now
Saturday, Feb. 19
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Rhonda Jean Groschel

Rhonda Jean Groschel. (Courtesy)

Rhonda Jean Groschel. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: February 19, 2022 9:21 p.m.

Rhonda Jean Groschel, 68, of Dewey, died peacefully in her home on January 30, with family by her side.

Rhonda was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Holger and Fay Nilson on April 18, 1953. She was raised in Gatzke, Minnesota. In 1971, she graduated from Middle River High school.

Rhonda married young. She spent 14 years being a farmer’s wife, raising three children; a son, whom she adopted, and two daughters. In 1985 she and her children moved to Prescott Valley, Arizona and was reunited with her parents.

Rhonda dove into her new life with several different jobs, sometimes working 2-3 at once. She was trying to find her place while creating a sense of security for her children. She eventually landed this waitressing gig at a small, family owned restaurant. It was there she would meet the love of her life. A waitress, getting swept off her feet by the cook. Not just any cook, his family owned the restaurant! March 15, 1987 she married Richard “Dick” Groschel and gained a step-son.

Rhonda eventually hung up her apron and turned to retail. She worked for Kmart as a Pharmacy Tech, then for JCPenney as a Sales Associate. She thrived in both of these positions. Rhonda was the definition of “customer service.” In 1999 she began working for the Humboldt Unified School District (HUSD), first as a bus aide, then driver, and finally in the position “Head of Student Conduct & Appeals”. Whether it was treating her students with respect and helping them feel like they were “somebody”, or laughing with her co-workers and making their day a little brighter.

In 2010 Rhonda decided to leave her job with HUSD. Her heart belonged to the Lord. In October 23, 2003 Rhonda was ordained. “They that wait upon the Lord”, she’d always say. So in 2010, she was ready. She was at the mercy of the Lord and His plan, not hers. She was a part of several different praise and worship teams, led many different home groups (both women’s and co-ed), attended out-reaches and revivals, taught on Angels and Prophecy, spent hours studying the Word and listening for better understanding, and finally became The Vineyard of Prescott Valley’s Women’s Ministry Leader.

Rhonda’s legacy will be her relationship with the Lord. Her heart’s desire was “to set people free from the past through emotional healing.” Though she may not have known the impact she made, or seen the outcome to every small gesture, she touched countless lives! She will be remembered for her compassionate heart, her wisdom and understanding, her beautiful voice and selfless worship, the love she had for her husband- he was everything she wanted; the love she had for her children, family and friends and her contagious laugh. Rhonda also taught others to see themselves with worth. “Don’t you know who your father is?!”, she would say. She dressed in royal fashion and had her bling, she was a princess. The daughter of the Most High.

Rhonda is survived by her husband, Richard “Dick” Groschel; daughter, RaeLynn Gustafson, daughter, Tara Theo-Erekson (Jared), son, Kris Wagner; step-son, Rich Groschel; mother, Fay Nilson; sister, Marcyne Guyer, sister, Rae Chandler (Sam), brother, Dale Nilson, sister, Kerry Vaglio (Tony); 11 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter.

We have peace and assurance that we will be reunited one day. Joy fills our hearts knowing she’s gone home. It’s only happy tears! Isaiah 40:31 “but those that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.”

Information provided by the family.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries